Sean McVay offers update on Odell Beckham Jr talks

Odell Beckham Jr. has made it clear that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Rams next season, but the star wide receiver remains a free agent. If the two sides are to be believed, it sounds like money is the only factor standing in the way of a new deal.

Sean McVay was asked about Beckham during a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” The Rams head coach heaped praise on the 29-year-old and said he wants him back with the Rams.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

Beckham is easily the most talented player available on the free agent market. The reason he has not received hefty offers is that he tore his right ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to miss at least the first two months of the 2022 season. Beckham has a lengthy injury history and also suffered a torn ACL in the same knee back in 2020.

The Rams made a huge splash at the receiver position early in the offseason when they signed Allen Robinson. They obviously are not desperate to bring back Beckham, who recently hinted that they have lowballed him. Having OBJ back on the roster in 2022 would be more of a luxury for L.A. than anything.