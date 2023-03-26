Sean Payton addresses Jerry Jeudy trade rumors

Sean Payton has addressed the trade rumors surrounding his wide receivers.

Earlier this month, reports said that opposing teams were calling the Denver Broncos to see if Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton were available in trades. Since then, there have been consistent rumors suggesting that Denver might be open to trading their receivers.

On Saturday, a report even said what the team’s price will be for a Jeudy trade. But if you listen to Payton, no trade is happening.

The new Broncos head coach spoke with NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Sunday from the league’s Annual Meetings. He told Pelissero that the team isn’t interested in losing their talented receivers.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” Payton said. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.”

Payton told Pelissero that he believes they’re receiving calls about the two players because opposing teams recognize Denver could use some extra draft picks after trading for Russell Wilson last year.

“We’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with,” Payton told Pelissero.

The Broncos have Jeudy under contract through the 2023 season. They can also keep him for 2024 if they pick up his fifth-year contract option. Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Sutton is signed through 2025.

There are few coaches out there who can take advantage of a receiver’s talent like Payton, so both Jeudy and Sutton could be in for nice seasons — so long as they’re not traded.