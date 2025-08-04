Sean Payton makes bold prediction about Bo Nix

Bo Nix exceeded expectations while leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in his rookie season last year, and Sean Payton believes the young quarterback is only going to get much, much better in short order.

In an interview with Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that was published on Sunday, Payton made a bold prediction about Nix. He said he thinks Nix will develop into a top-five quarterback in the NFL within the next two years.

“He’s going to be one of the top four or five quarterbacks in the league the next two years,” Payton said. “That’s what we’re seeing right now. He doesn’t take sacks. He’s got exceptional arm strength. … He threw the longest ball — (67) air yards against Cincinnati. He can run. He can throw in funny body angles.”

Nix finished his rookie season with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns.

More importantly, Nix led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a postseason appearance. They lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Payton also told Robinson that he believes the 2025 Broncos are capable of winning a Super Bowl with all they have added on offense and defense. That also means the coach is fully confident Nix is not going to experience a sophomore slump.

Denver drafted Nix 12th overall last year. He was the sixth quarterback taken in what was an incredibly deep draft at the position. Nix had more success as a rookie than any QB drafted ahead of him with the exception of Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels.

Payton has insisted that Nix was his guy going into the draft, and one story from a longtime NFL reporter seemed to confirm that.

Payton is one of the NFL’s great offensive minds, which is why he had so much success with Drew Brees in New Orleans. The coach is more confident than ever in his biggest Broncos draft decision, and you can understand why.