Everyone said the same thing about Broncos’ gutsy fake punt

January 12, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
The Broncos run a fake punt

The Denver Broncos executed a fake punt to perfection early in their playoff game on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills may have been the only ones who were surprised.

The Broncos were trailing 10-7 midway through the second quarter of their Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Denver head coach Sean Payton called a fake punt on 4th-and-9 from his own 43-yard line, and punter Riley Dixon completed a 15-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr.

Riley sold the fake incredibly well. He also put the pass right on the money to Mims. Had the pass fallen incomplete, Denver would have given Josh Allen and company a very short field.

The Broncos ended up punting later in the drive, but the successful fake got fans buzzing. Most people said the same thing about Payton and his affinity for taking risks in big moments.

Payton’s teams are always exciting to watch for reasons like that. Some NFL rule changes have stopped him from surprising opponents with one of his favorite moves, but the coach has found other ways to keep defenses guessing.

With Payton, you should always expect the unexpected.