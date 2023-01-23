Report: Sean Payton set for second interview with 1 team

Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about potential head coach jobs, and he now has at least one second interview lined up.

Payton is scheduled to meet with the Denver Broncos for a second interview this week, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. While Payton may still take other interviews, it appears that the Broncos are the favorites to land him if he decides to coach in 2023.

The Broncos or any other team would likely have to give up at least one first-round pick to hire Payton, who remains under contract with the New Orleans Saints. Payton is also said to have some significant salary demands, but Denver appears more than willing to meet his and the Saints’ asking price.

A report last week claimed Payton could pass on all head coach jobs this offseason and spend another year working as a TV analyst. Even if the 59-year-old has not ruled that out, he seems to be strongly considering the Denver job.

If the Broncos cannot land Payton, they could quickly pivot to a surprise candidate.