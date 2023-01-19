Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be a very expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report.

Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.

NFL coach salaries are not all known, but Sportico recently estimated that Patriots coach Bill Belichick leads the pack by making an estimated $20 million a year. Payton’s demands would put him near or ahead of that mark if he were to get them.

Payton has some reason to put such a high price on himself. He is the most sought-after coach of this hiring cycle, with at least one team reportedly desperate to get him. He is a Super Bowl winner with a long track record of success, and those types of coaches do not become available often.

As an added complication, any team looking to hire Payton will have to agree on compensation with the New Orleans Saints, who still own his rights. The price there is also thought to be relatively high. In other words, anyone hiring Payton is going to be giving up quite a bit to do it.