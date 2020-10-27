Sean Payton once again trolls reporter over Michael Thomas trade talk

Michael Thomas has seen his name pop up in trade rumors as he has dealt with injuries and disciplinary issues this season, but New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton continues to do his best to throw cold water on those rumors.

Last week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said he has been told by sources that the Saints are willing to listen to trade offers for Thomas and that the All-Pro receiver is interested in moving on. Payton responded on Twitter by saying any NFL insiders making that claim are “insiders on the outside where they belong.”

On Monday, Florio published a follow-up report indicating Thomas is likely not going anywhere. He said the receiver’s camp has tried to get another team to make an offer, but that offer is not coming. Payton once again trolled Florio, this time with a funny “backpedaling” GIF.

The Saints would have to absorb a salary cap hit of $20 million to trade Thomas. Even with the recent drama surrounding Thomas and Drew Brees’ decline in production, it would take a massive offer for the move to make sense. If Payton’s social media activity is any indication, the Saints haven’t even considered it.