Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger.

Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.

But that’s not where the bad news ends.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Wilson’s surgery came with a few complications. It required multiple screws be inserted into the finger for stabilization.

The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it. https://t.co/Hd5ppojiIz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The good news, as Rapoport alludes, is that the complications did not change Wilson’s timetable for return. He is still expected to miss between 6-8 weeks, which puts his potential return somewhere around the Week 11 to Week 13 mark.

As the result of Wilson’s injury and subsequent surgery, his consecutive games started streak of 149 — the sixth-longest in NFL history — will come to an end.