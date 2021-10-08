Report: Russell Wilson could miss up to two months with finger injury

Russell Wilson is reportedly in danger of missing the bulk of the 2021 season due to his finger injury.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks fear Wilson will miss at least a month and possibly two months after rupturing a tendon in his middle finger. The injury will likely require surgery.

Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2021

Wilson suffered the injury Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, when his fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm while following through on a throw (video here). The severity of the injury was unclear at the time, but Geno Smith replaced Wilson for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks are just 2-3 so far this season and have struggled on defense. Wilson kept them in games, but now they won’t have him either. It also means Wilson’s impressive streak of 149 consecutive starts is going to come to an end.