 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 8, 2021

Report: Russell Wilson could miss up to two months with finger injury

October 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is reportedly in danger of missing the bulk of the 2021 season due to his finger injury.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks fear Wilson will miss at least a month and possibly two months after rupturing a tendon in his middle finger. The injury will likely require surgery.

Wilson suffered the injury Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, when his fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm while following through on a throw (video here). The severity of the injury was unclear at the time, but Geno Smith replaced Wilson for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks are just 2-3 so far this season and have struggled on defense. Wilson kept them in games, but now they won’t have him either. It also means Wilson’s impressive streak of 149 consecutive starts is going to come to an end.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus