Report: Several Cowboys, Texans players tested positive for coronavirus

The NFL has been anticipating that there will be positive coronavirus tests across the league before and during the 2020 season, and that has already proven true for teams in Texas.

Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to Ian Rapoport of Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The teams followed the appropriate health protocols, and none of the players were believed to have been in their teams’ facilities at any point.

The University of Houston suspended workouts recently after six of their football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last month that the league fully anticipates having positive COVID-19 tests and will have plans in place to deal with them. The ability to test, isolate players and contact trace is key to being able to have an NFL season in 2020.