Shams Charania’s NFL Draft coverage leads to jokes

April 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Shams Charania is known for his lightning-quick scoops on NBA news. But on Thursday, he decided to beat NFL reporters at their own game.

The Athletic reporter Charania went viral for his coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft. Charania unexpectedly spoiled the first pick of the draft (quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers). He tweeted out the pick some 16 minutes before it was announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (and before the Panthers were even officially on the clock).

Charania’s surprise coverage led to some funny jokes on Twitter. Many of them poked fun at NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport for getting scooped by an NBA guy.

But not everyone was a fan of Charania spoiling the picks before they could be announced on TV. Many took to Twitter with criticisms about Charania and/or posts about how they were going to mute him for the NFL Draft.

Charania also kept on tweeting picks prematurely during the first round. He announced quarterback CJ Stroud to Houston at No. 2, linebacker Will Anderson to Houston as well at No. 3 (after a surprise trade with the Arizona Cardinals), and others several minutes early.

Picks getting spoiled by Charania or his competitor Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are a common occurrence during the annual NBA Draft. But NFL fans certainly weren’t expecting Charania to rain on their parade in their sport. Charania is already unpopular among some, and that number might just increase after Thursday.

