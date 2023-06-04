Shannon Sharpe hints at interesting new gig

Shannon Sharpe is leaving his role as a co-host of FS1’s “Undisputed” later this month, and he is already teasing a potential new gig.

News emerged during the week that Sharpe has reached a buyout agreement with FOX Sports that will end his contract with the network. Fans are waiting to see where he will be headed next. For now, the Hall of Fame tight end gave fans a glimpse of something he is up to.

Sharpe tweeted out a few photos that appeared to show him being filmed for something related to gardening.

“Stay tuned for the seeds I’m planting,” Sharpe wrote as his caption, while including an emoji of a strawberry.

Stay tuned for the seeds I’m planting 🪴 pic.twitter.com/0TqvwYI1Uv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 3, 2023

Sharpe was wearing an apron and gloves in the photos. Maybe he has a future with HGTV.

The 54-year-old had co-hosted “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless since 2016. Sharpe appeared to hit his breaking point with Bayless at some time over the last 6-7 months judging by this video.

Some fans think they have figured out what Sharpe’s issue with Bayless was. It looks like Sharpe is now turning over a new leaf.