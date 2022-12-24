Shannon Sharpe went viral for savagely ridiculing Deion Sanders over his toes

Sharpe interviewed Sanders for his “Club Shay Shay” show in an episode that was published on Wednesday. The two covered multiple subjects during the interview, but the part that drew the most attention online involved Sharpe roasting Sanders.

Sanders infamously dealt with some serious health issues last year and was unable to coach for a few of Jackson State’s games. At one point, doctors feared that Sanders would need his leg amputated. He ended up losing two toes on his left foot and has a somewhat mangled left calf as a result of the issues.

During his visit with the Colorado head coach, Sharpe couldn’t stop making foot and toe jokes. Take a look:

“No more sandals for you, no more flip flops for you!” Sharpe joked.

“If the shoe was on the other foot …” he said in another zinger.

“One thing about my homeboy, he’s going to be eight toes down for you!” was another Sharpe line.

The entire interview was good, but the fun Sharpe had with Sanders set the tone for how things would go.

Sanders is entering his first season as the head coach of Colorado and already making plenty of noise.