Simone Biles had great reaction to her husband’s big play for Bears

To say that Simone Biles performs well under pressure is a gigantic understatement. But on Sunday, she was reduced to a nervous Chicago Bears fan just like every other Chicagoan.

The Bears looked completely lost early in their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

The home team trailed 17-0 to start the game and were behind 17-3 at halftime. Chicago’s defense stepped up in a big way in the second half.

The Bears forced a punt on the Titans’ first drive of the third quarter. But the defense wanted more. Bears linebacker Daniel Hardy blocked the punt attempt, which was recovered by Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens. The 5’11” safety scooped up the football and scored the Bears’ first touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 17-10.

Jonathan Owens scoop and score on the blocked punt! How ya feeling, @Simone_Biles? 😏 (via NFL, FOX) pic.twitter.com/OCpPwMUZUq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2024

Biles didn’t hide her enthusiasm in response to an X post asking how she was feeling after Owens’ huge play.

“I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK,” wrote Biles, who felt the need to use all caps for emphasis.

I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK https://t.co/SmqPk06QCN — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 8, 2024

Chicago’s defense didn’t allow a single point in the second half and even scored another touchdown later in the game via a pick-six.

PICK 6 IN CHICAGO! The Bears have the lead in the 4th! 🤯 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ZRwk1ENGBD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

The stellar defensive play carried the Bears to a wild 24-17 comeback win over the Titans.

The Bears needed all 15 points generated by the defense in Sunday’s contest. Prized rookie Caleb Williams largely struggled in his first taste of NFL action.

The USC alum went 14/29 for 93 yards. He also rushed for 15 yards on 5 carries.