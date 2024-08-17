Simone Biles made big mistake at Chicago Bears’ preseason game

Simone Biles attended the Chicago Bears’ preseason game on Saturday, but she made a big mistake.

Biles was at the game to support her husband Jonathan Owens, who signed a two-year deal with Chicago over the offseason. This will be Owens’ first season with the Bears after he spent the 2023 season with one of the team’s NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Biles needs to update her wardrobe accordingly.

The Olympics star was wearing a customized jacket in support of Owens, but the jacket featured a Packers logo.

Simone Biles on the sideline for The Bears game today…in a Packers jacket 👀 pic.twitter.com/navKxOw9Zm — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 17, 2024

Biles may have overlooked that detail since she was wearing a custom jacket that mostly showcased her husband. But that’s not something the fans will miss.

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is so strong that something like that won’t fly. Hopefully Biles will use the preseason as a learning moment to and get her fashion choices ready for Week 1 when it really counts.

Owens was credited with four tackles during Saturday’s game.