Snacks Harrison expected to finally make Seahawks debut

November 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Damon Harrison

Snacks Harrison is finally expected to make his long-awaited Seattle Seahawks debut.

Harrison signed with the Seahawks in early October, but still had not made his debut for the team even after four weeks. He faced constant questions about when he would be ready to play and told fans to be patient. Harrison believed he still needed some time to get into football shape.

Well, the defensive tackle seems to be ready.

Pete Carroll was tired of reporters constantly asking when Snacks would make his debut and told them to expect it in Week 10.

Seattle recently added Carlos Dunlap to their defense, and now they will be adding Harrison.

Snacks had 49 tackles in 15 games for Detroit last year. He turns 32 later this month.

