Snacks Harrison plans to report to Packers after waiver claim

Snacks Harrison will be continuing his NFL season after all.

Harrison was claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday after the Seattle Seahawks let him go. Though Harrison had indicated he would not report if claimed on waivers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic confirmed that Harrison planned to join the Packers.

In a reply on Twitter, Harrison indicated that he’d had a shortlist of teams that he would be willing to join if claimed.

Bingo — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 30, 2020

It ends a rather strange week for Harrison, who had asked Seattle to release him after he was left inactive for Sunday’s game. The 32-year-old defensive lineman had not been a significant contributor to the Seahawks all season, and it’s unlikely he’ll play a huge role with Green Bay. However, he does land on a contender, which seems like it was important to him.