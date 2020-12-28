Snacks Harrison explains why he asked Seahawks for release

Snacks Harrison abruptly asked for and received his release from the Seattle Seahawks after being left inactive for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. In spite of all that, it sounds like this was all quite cordial.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle that Harrison “decided to stop playing,” via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Harrison later took to his Twitter account to explain the circumstances, saying he has no desire to block a younger player who deserves to play.

Before I sit around and try to take snaps from a young guy who deserves to be out there playing I’d rather leave. There’s a lot of snakes in the NFL but I’m not one of them.. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 28, 2020

Harrison added that he’d like to play for another NFL team this year, though he admitted the logistics would be difficult and did not plan to report to a team if he is claimed on waivers.

Harrison’s tenure with Seattle proved to be a brief one. He was signed to the practice squad in early October, but didn’t make his debut until a month later. After that, he played in six games, collecting nine tackles and forcing a fumble.