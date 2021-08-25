Sony Michel traded to Rams from Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a major blow when Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles prior to training camp, but they have made a significant addition to their backfield ahead of Week 1.

The Rams acquired Sony Michel in a trade with the New England Patriots on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported. Los Angeles is giving up two late-round conditional picks in the deal.

Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, never lived up to his potential with the Patriots. The former Georgia star battled injuries last season that limited him to nine games. He finished with 449 rushing yards and just one score. Michel has 2,292 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns in three seasons.

The Patriots have solid depth at the running back position heading into the season, which is likely why they considered Michel to be expendable. They’re hoping for a big second-year leap from Damien Harris and also brought back pass-catching specialist James White. Rhamondre Stevenson, their fourth-round pick this year, has shined in the preseason. The former Oklahoma star has rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in two exhibition games.

While Michel has fallen short of expectations, he will have a great opportunity to shine in Sean McVay’s offense.