Report: Sony Michel underwent surgery for foot injury

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has dealt with multiple knee injuries dating back to his college days at Georgia, and we can add a significant foot injury to the list as well.

Michel underwent surgery in May to address discomfort he was experiencing in his foot, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. The surgery was described as “maintenance-based,” though it is possible Michel could begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

While Michel has had knee issues since the Patriots drafted him in the first round back in 2018, he missed just three games in his first two NFL seasons. He led New England in rushing in 2018 and 2019, finishing with 931 yards and six touchdowns last season and 912 yards and seven touchdowns the year before.

Michel missed some time last offseason after undergoing a knee procedure, but he still appeared in all 16 games. It doesn’t sound like he is in any danger of missing Week 1 as long as his rehab remains on track.