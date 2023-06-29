Sophia Culpo shares alleged reason she and Braxton Berrios broke up

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo broke up at some point earlier this year, and the two seem to disagree over what led to the end of the relationship.

A few months ago, fans noticed several hints on social media that Berrios and Culpo were no longer dating. There have since been rumors that Berrios cheated on Culpo with social media influencer Alix Earle, whom he now appears to be seeing.

Culpo has thrown some jabs at Berrios and Earle on social media recently, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver felt the need to address the cheating talk in a video on his Instagram story this week.

“I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship and a healthy one,” Berrios said. “Towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So, when we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. We just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”

Culpo has since shared her side, and it is quite different. She posted screenshots on TikTok of a text message conversation she supposedly had with Berrios in February in which Berrios told her “I want to be with you.” Culpo also claimed Berrios was caught cheating on her at the Super Bowl and the two split after that.

“The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl,” Culpo wrote, via TMZ. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m here to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love.”

Culpo did not specify whether Earle was the other woman Berrios was seen with.

Berrios and Culpo had been together since 2021 prior to their breakup.

Berrios was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and put together a few good seasons with the New York Jets in 2020 and 2021. He has scored 10 touchdowns in his career (five receiving, four rushing and one on a kickoff return).

Sophia’s sister, Olivia, has been dating 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.