Sports bettors have 1 big expectation for Chiefs-Bengals AFC title game

Sports bettors are banking big on one particular outcome for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Cincinnati.

According to numbers released on Thursday morning by online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag, an overwhelming 77 percent of bettors are taking the over on combined points scored between the Chiefs and Bengals, a line currently set at 54.5. That means they are expecting Sunday’s game to be a shootout.

SportsBetting.ag also notes that 70.9 percent of moneyline bets are on the Chiefs at -355, and 60.7 percent of point spread bets are on the Chiefs at -7.

Betting the over on points scored seems to be the smart move. Kansas City (28.2 points per game) and Cincinnati (27.1) were two of the seven highest-scoring offenses in the NFL during the regular season. The two teams also met already during the regular season, scoring 65 combined points in a 34-31 win for Cincinnati in Week 17.

The Chiefs, in particular, scored so many points during a game earlier this postseason that it even caught their home stadium off guard. If they manage a repeat performance against the Bengals on Sunday however, it definitely will not catch sports bettors off guard.

