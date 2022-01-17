Look: Arrowhead Stadium ran out of fireworks because Chiefs kept scoring

The Kansas City Chiefs encountered a very good problem to have on Sunday.

The Chiefs trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 during their Wild Card playoff game this weekend. They hung six touchdowns on the Steelers D, including a stretch of 35 unanswered points. Patrick Mahomes threw five of those touchdowns to five different receivers (including 315-pound offensive lineman Nick Allegretti). Tight end Travis Kelce even got in on the fun with a two-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City found the end zone with such ferocity and such frequency that a hilarious message aired on the video boards of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: an announcement that the venue had run out of fireworks to set off for touchdowns. The video message apologized to the Chiefs fans and asked them to direct their complaints to the nearest help booth.

Chiefs ran out of TD fireworks for tonight, someone break out the slime 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rylIf1Zv1j — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 17, 2022

Fortunately, Arrowhead Stadium had a separate stash of fireworks saved specifically for the end of the game. Those fireworks were set off without issue as the game went final and the Chiefs won.

With all the @chiefs touchdowns Sunday night, the team warned fans it had run out of fireworks. Thankfully, someone found a few in the storage closet to celebrate the win! #chiefskingdom #Chiefs41 pic.twitter.com/9eKerlH27o — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) January 17, 2022

The Chiefs were huge 12-point favorites heading into the game, and they definitely took care of business. But the pyrotechnics crew at Arrowhead Stadium did not expect the team to be quite this dominant, even if this is actually something that has already happened to the Chiefs before.

Photo: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports