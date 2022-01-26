Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.

The ex-Pro Bowler Smith-Schuster might not be able to get a big contract after his injury-plagued 2021 season where he caught just 15 passes for 129 yards and no touchdowns in five games. Ben Roethlisberger is likely retiring as well, opening the door for Smith-Schuster to potentially leave Pittsburgh.

As for the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are the clear alpha dogs in the passing game. But wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson will both be free agents this offseason, creating a potential void to fill.

We know Kansas City had a pretty phenomenal recruiting pitch for Smith-Schuster last year. Fortunately for them, it sounds like they may have less work to do to reel in the 25-year-old receiver this time around.

Photo: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports