Steelers adding former Super Bowl champion WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a guy with some bling to their team.

Pittsburgh announced Friday that they have signed seven players to their practice squad. Perhaps the most notable of those names is wide receiver Ben Skowronek, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick in 2021 (No. 249 overall), Skowronek was a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie. He then had his best individual season in 2022, catching 39 passes for 376 yards after Cooper Kupp got injured (and before the arrival of Puka Nacua).

But after an unproductive 2023 season, Skowronek was traded by the Rams to the Houston Texans in May and then was released by the Texans as part of final roster cuts earlier this week. The Steelers are a bit needy at receiver outside of George Pickens, especially after trading former All-Pro Diontae Johnson to Carolina back in March. Thus, Skowronek could be elevated to the main roster before long, joining one of his former Rams teammates in Pittsburgh’s WR room.