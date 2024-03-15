Steelers add ex-Super Bowl champion WR as new weapon for Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive facelift continues.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that the Steelers are signing veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson. The 27-year-old ex-second-round pick will be getting a one-year deal from Pittsburgh, Dulac adds.

Jefferson is generally more of a deep-ball threat than a reliable all-around receiver. He has also had multiple knee surgeries in the last couple of years and posted just 20 catches for 209 yards and zero touchdowns between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons last season.

But Jefferson was a member of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, producing 802 yards and six TDs that year. He can deliver in the clutch too and should be a nice new weapon in Pittsburgh for Russell Wilson (especially after the trade of Diontae Johnson to an NFC team).