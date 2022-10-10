Steelers star retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity.

Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a fan who blasted Tomlin for being a “fraud and clown.” The fan was replying to a quote from former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark, who is now an ESPN analyst. Clark said the only Pittsburgh player who looked like he was trying in Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills was rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

This is a catastrophe pic.twitter.com/z8qKu7neul — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) October 10, 2022

Heyward later claimed the retweet was a mistake.

Disregard the my last retweet. That was a butt retweet 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ dum dum cam — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 10, 2022

Heyward has been with Pittsburgh for more than a decade. He is the type of veteran leader the Steelers need to hold things together while they are dealing with adversity. Unless that was an accidental retweet, it sure seems like he is upset with Tomlin, his teammates or both.

Tomlin has never had a losing season in 15 years with the Steelers. The team set an unwanted franchise record on Sunday even before kickoff. The last thing the Steelers need is unrest in the locker room.