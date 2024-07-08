Steelers CB receives 8-game suspension from NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has been suspended eight games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, the league announced on Monday. The suspension stems from a domestic violence allegation Sutton is facing.

#Steelers Cameron Sutton suspended first eight games for violating the personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/iZmm6H4ZVd — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) July 8, 2024

Sutton turned himself in to police in late March after being wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for over three weeks. Sutton was wanted after a warrant for his arrest was issued on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The Steelers cornerback was accused of battering a woman at a residence in Lutz, Fla. on March 7 before leaving the scene. Police responded that morning to a call and issued their warrant later that day.

Sutton had been a member of the Detroit Lions at the time of his arrest, but they cut him after news of the warrant being issued was made public. The Steelers later signed Sutton to a 1-year deal in June.

The 29-year-old Sutton had 65 tackles and an interception for Detroit last season. He has 9 interceptions over his 7-season NFL career.