Steelers may choose Justin Fields over Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to make a decision about the quarterback position soon, and they may choose Justin Fields over Russell Wilson.

Pittsburgh does not currently have a quarterback under contract for the 2025 season. They would like to change that before the legal free agency tampering period begins on March 10.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday to discuss the Steelers’ situation and said the team will likely sign a quarterback soon.

“I think they’re going to spend this week working on getting a deal done with either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson,” Schefter said of the Steelers. “I would imagine Justin Fields is first up in the pecking order. We’ll see if they can get something worked out there. If not, it’s easy to pivot on to Russell Wilson, and we’ll see how this works out. But I would think Pittsburgh is determined to try to get one of these quarterback deals done in the coming days so they could have some clarity going into free agency.”

Fields began the 2024 season as Pittsburgh’s starter while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. The Steelers went 4-2 in his starts and 6-5 in Wilson’s starts.

The big difference between Fields and Wilson is their age, while could be a deciding factor for the Steelers. Wilson is 36, while Fields will turn 26 on Wednesday. Fields does not come close to touching the borderline Hall of Fame resume of Wilson, but his youth offers more promise and upside than what Wilson may offer.

The Steelers were one of the teams to show interest in Matthew Stafford before he returned to the Rams, so we know they’re interested in an upgrade. The question is whether there is a viable option out there for them.

Pittsburgh is coming off a second straight 10-7 season that culminated in a loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.