Steelers assistant details severe injuries he suffered in sideline collision

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith suffered some pretty serious injuries in a sideline collision at the end of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith revealed that he tore three of the four tendons in his rotator cuff when Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee collided with him following his game-clinching interception. Kazee was shoved into Smith by Packers guard Zach Tom, which sparked a sideline fracas.

Smith admitted he would need offseason surgery to correct the issue.

Danny Smith said he tore three of the four muscles in his rotator cuff from the sideline hit at the end of the Packers game. He said he’ll need surgery to repair it. When he landed on his shoulder, it went numb, he was extra grateful to Rodney Williams for pulling him up. pic.twitter.com/NiDiPTYPH0 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 16, 2023

“This one hurt. I got a torn rotator cuff, three spots, but I’m good,” Smith admitted.

Such are the inherent risks of standing on an NFL sideline during a game. It is one of the occupational hazards that photographers are often faced with, but coaches and staff members on sidelines are not immune, either.

The Steelers did win the game, and Smith sounds like he has been through this before, so all’s well that ends well.