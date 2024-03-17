Steelers star has great reaction to Justin Fields trade

Fans weren’t the only ones caught off guard by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rapid quarterback turnover. Even Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared surprised by the recent string of moves.

Pittsburgh on Saturday acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The move comes just days after the team had essentially swapped out last year’s starting QB Kenny Pickett for Russell Wilson.

Heyward posted a GIF on X that just about sums up the experience for both Steelers fans and players alike

“[Steelers GM Omar Khan] be like….,” posted Heyward with a GIF of Shawn Wayans saying, “But wait, there’s more!”

Just weeks prior to the myriad of moves, the Steelers initially appeared open to giving Pickett another chance. But change is one of the few constants in the NFL.

Pickett apparently did not take the Wilson signing in stride. Reports emerged after Pickett was traded that the former Pitt product had snubbed his Steelers teammates when he heard the news.

Fields served as the primary starter for the Bears over the last three seasons. Despite his addition to the Steelers’ QB room, the team’s starting QB job is reportedly set in stone.