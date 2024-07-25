 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin has 3-word response to question about Steelers’ QB situation

July 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Tomlin smiles during a game

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent another clear message about the team’s quarterback situation at the start of training camp.

Tomlin said in March that Russell Wilson was in the “pole position” for Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback job even after the team acquired Justin Fields in a trade. At the start of training camp on Wednesday, Tomlin was asked if that remains the case. He had a very straightforward, three-word response.

“Nothing has changed,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin was then asked how he is going to divide the first-team reps between Wilson and Fields in training camp. He said he will do so “very carefully.”

“You guys think I’m gonna actually back myself into a corner so you guys are gonna ask me daily about the rep allocations? No way,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been on the job too long for that — very carefully.”

The Steelers have now been through their OTAs and minicamp, and Wilson remains atop the depth chart. Tomlin had said previously that Fields will have a chance to compete when the time comes, so Wilson probably will not be given the official title of QB1 for several more weeks. But unless there is an injury, it is clear that the job is Wilson’s to lose.

There have been hints that Fields could be involved in the Steelers’ offense even if he is the backup quarterback. We have also seen some skepticism that Wilson will hold down the starting job for the entire season, but it seems like the Week 1 lineup has already been set.

