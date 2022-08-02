 Skip to main content
Steelers rookie already looking good at training camp

August 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
George Pickens holds the ball

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers added seven players via April’s NFL Draft, and one of those players is already standing out at training camp.

Steelers Depot reporter Alex Kozora has been at the team’s training camp. He shared on Sunday that second-round pick George Pickens has been a standout at wide receiver.

Pickens was the No. 52 overall pick by the Steelers out of Georgia. He played for the Bulldogs from 2019-2021 but only saw action in four games last season due to an injury.

Pickens tore his ACL in March 2021 and had just five catches for 107 yards last season. He had 52 yards receiving in the championship game against Alabama.

As a freshman in 2019, Pickens had 49 catches for 727 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Steelers have nice receiving depth between Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. It sounds like Pickens is headed for a nice role as a No. 3 receiver.

