Steelers rookie already looking good at training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers added seven players via April’s NFL Draft, and one of those players is already standing out at training camp.

Steelers Depot reporter Alex Kozora has been at the team’s training camp. He shared on Sunday that second-round pick George Pickens has been a standout at wide receiver.

George Pickens leads the Steelers in receptions, targets, and yards through the first four days of practice. Waiting for the pads to come on but he's not showing any signs of being a rookie who barely played football last year. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2022

Pickens was the No. 52 overall pick by the Steelers out of Georgia. He played for the Bulldogs from 2019-2021 but only saw action in four games last season due to an injury.

Pickens tore his ACL in March 2021 and had just five catches for 107 yards last season. He had 52 yards receiving in the championship game against Alabama.

As a freshman in 2019, Pickens had 49 catches for 727 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Steelers have nice receiving depth between Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. It sounds like Pickens is headed for a nice role as a No. 3 receiver.