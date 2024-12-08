Report reveals how Steelers view long-term QB situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an uncertain quarterback situation entering the 2024 season, but it sounds like they are quite content with the way things have turned out.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have led the Steelers to a 9-3 record heading into Week 14. While some viewed the two quarterbacks as bridge options until Pittsburgh found its next franchise cornerstone, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the team is unlikely to search for an upgrade this offseason.

The Steelers are expected to enter next season with either Wilson or Fields entrenched as their starter. With Wilson having gone 5-1 since returning from his injury and playing better than anticipated, he is viewed as the leading candidate.

Neither Wilson nor Fields are under contract with the Steelers through next season. Wilson signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum during the offseason. Fields, who was traded to Pittsburgh from the Chicago Bears, is in the final year of his rookie contract after his fifth-year option was not picked up.

The franchise tag is an option for the Steelers, though they might prefer to negotiate a multi-year deal with either Wilson or Fields. Wilson will turn 37 next offseason and will not command the type of contract that a younger star quarterback could get.

If Pittsburgh does stick with Wilson, Fields will likely pursue opportunities as a starter elsewhere.

Wilson has 1,623 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in six games. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took a risk by inserting Wilson into the starting lineup after the team had played so well with Fields, but it has paid off in a big way. Now, Wilson will likely wind up getting paid in a big way.