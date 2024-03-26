Steelers sign 4-time All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one of the best special teams players in NFL history.

Cordarrelle Patterson agreed to a 2-year, $6 million deal contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

#Falcons All-Pro and Pro Bowl returner Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the biggest-name free agents still available, is expected to sign with the #Steelers, sources say. He gets a 2-year, $6M deal. As the NFL has altered its kickoff rules, Patterson lands in PIT. pic.twitter.com/owDMdEiagr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Patterson has made the Pro Bowl four times and been named an All-Pro four times because of his work as a kick returner. He led the NFL in kick return yardage in 2019 and 2020. His nine kick return touchdowns are the most of any player in NFL history.

While Patterson is 33 and not quite as explosive as he was in his prime, the timing of the addition is noteworthy for the Steelers. The NFL on Tuesday approved a completely new kickoff format that is expected to drastically increase the number of kick returns across the league next season. Patterson’s experience could come in handy with the new rules.

Patterson, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, so that familiarity may have played a role in the Steelers’ decision to sign Patterson.