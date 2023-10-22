Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw makes admission after team’s win over Rams

The spot on a key 4th-down play in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was so bad that even Terry Bradshaw acknowledged it.

The Steelers attempted a quarterback sneak with just over two minutes left against the Rams. Though Kenny Pickett appeared to be short (as seen here), the officials gave Pittsburgh a favorable spot that awarded the team a first down. Pittsburgh was able to kneel out the clock after that to secure a 24-17 win.

The bad spot was all the talk after the game.

FOX televised the game, and during their postgame show, Bradshaw said that he thought Pickett was short of the first down.

“It didn’t appear that he made it,” Bradshaw acknowledged.

Even though everyone agreed Pickett was short, that didn’t matter.

The Rams did not have any timeouts left, so Sean McVay could not challenge the call. The play also took place prior to the 2-minute warning, so the officials could not review it.

Pittsburgh is now somehow 4-2 following the win, while the Rams are 3-4.