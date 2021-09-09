Stefon Diggs admits he was a ‘bad teammate’ when he left Vikings

Stefon Diggs was named a Buffalo Bills captain this week, which prompted the star wide receiver to reminisce a bit. As he did, he offered some interesting thoughts on his messy exit from the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs admitted he was a “bad teammate” when he wanted to leave Minnesota, and understands how the reputation became attached to him as a result.

Stefon Diggs understands why he caught the reputation as a bad teammate on way out of Minnesota. He looked at the #Bills as a fresh start. "When I get there I'll show them who I am and we'll go from there." Now, for the 1st time ever – – HS, college, pros – – he's a captain. pic.twitter.com/b1r9pQvUiC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 7, 2021

“Coming from my old team, up to me wanting to leave and wanting to go to another place, I was a great teammate. It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate. It’s all good until it’s not good,” Diggs said Tuesday. “For me, even then, always try to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how.

“Coming here, I had a fresh start. It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessment from the outside looking in. I just look at it as when I get there, I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there.”

Diggs definitely wasn’t the model of good behavior when he was forcing his way out of Minnesota. He offered up plenty of passive-aggressive hints about wanting to leave, but it definitely worked in getting him what he wanted. To say it was a success would be an understatement, as Diggs’ 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards led the league.

Diggs’ admission might placate some Vikings fans, but probably not. It may come as a surprise to the team’s coach, who was somehow convinced that Diggs wasn’t disgruntled at the time of the trade.