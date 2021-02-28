Bills GM shares story of how Stefon Diggs tweet led to trade

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills very quickly last March, going from unavailable to moved within a day. It all happened because of a tweet.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast” that the team wasn’t working to actively acquire Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings until the wide receiver sent a tweet suggesting something was off.

One tweet delivered Stefon Diggs to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane tells the whole story pic.twitter.com/otRU3ZkjX6 — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2021

“Stef put a tweet out there,” Beane said. “So we checked with the Vikings, and at that point, it was a different conversation. It wasn’t ‘hell no,’ it was ‘we’re not shopping him, but you know, if you really want him, what would it be?’ That conversation started around four o’clock … around 9:30, 9:45 that night, we got it done.”

You can see the tweet that led to the trade by clicking here. It came entirely without warning, though at the time, Diggs had dropped hints about his dissatisfaction with things before.

Diggs cost the Bills several draft picks, including a first-rounder. After the wide receiver led the league in both receptions and yardage in 2020, that looks well worth it for Buffalo now.