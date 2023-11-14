Stefon Diggs’ brother posts bold message on social media after ‘MNF’

Trevon Diggs tuned in to “Monday Night Football” to watch his brother Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback did not like what he saw.

The Bills lost a nail-biter to the Broncos 24-22 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo made a boneheaded mistake in the dying seconds of the game that led to a game-winning 36-yard field goal from Broncos kicker Wil Lutz. The ending of the game left Bills quarterback Josh Allen in complete disbelief.

The loss was the Bills’ third over their last four games.

Trevon posted a rather incendiary message on X shortly after the result went final.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there,” said the younger Diggs brother.

Trevon was implying that his older brother Stefon, who wears jersey number 14, needs to get out of Buffalo. Stefon seemed upset with the Bills and perhaps Allen over the entire offseason. So a post like that from his brother doesn’t help the perception that Stefon isn’t happy in Buffalo.

The Bills came into the season seen as a potential contender to make the Super Bowl. But the team has struggled of late since a 3-1 start to the season. Buffalo’s 5-5 record currently has them outside the playoff picture in the AFC.