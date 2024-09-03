Stefon Diggs receives nice honor from Texans

Stefon Diggs has received a nice honor from the Texans ahead of what will be his first season with the team.

Diggs was voted a captain by his Houston teammates, the team announced on Tuesday. The team’s captains also include: C.J. Stroud, Azeez Al-Shaair, Laremy Tunsil, Will Anderson Jr., Jon Weeks and Jimmie Ward.

Your 2024 Captains 😤 pic.twitter.com/HikCtZaM5O — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 3, 2024

Diggs will be in his first season with Houston after spending the last four years with the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, he played five seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 30-year-old wide receiver made four straight Pro Bowls with the Bills and led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020. But he has a tendency to get disgruntled, which is what led to his exits in Minnesota and Buffalo.

Diggs should be on his best behavior though in 2024, which is a good thing for the Texans. Being named a captain is a strong sign that Diggs is off to a good start with his new team.