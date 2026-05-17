Stefon Diggs has been linked to 2 teams

Stefon Diggs remains unsigned fairly deep into the NFL offseason, but a new report is linking him to two teams in particular.

Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders could be good fits for the veteran wide receiver. There might also be mutual interest in a reunion between Diggs and the Patriots, but only if the team does not ultimately trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are also named as interesting potential landing spots.

The Chiefs are always looking for more firepower, while Diggs is a Washington native who might be interested in returning home. They have, however, been prominently linked to a different wide receiver.

There is little question Diggs can still contribute, as he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the Patriots last season. He was recently cleared of his legal jeopardy, which may clear the way for teams to engage with him again in free agency. The veteran has demonstrated an ability to put up solid numbers and could be a very valuable addition for a number of teams, even at this stage of the offseason.