Stefon Diggs found not guilty in battery case

Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty by a jury on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The jury found Diggs not guilty on all counts in Dedham District Court on Tuesday following a trial. Diggs did not offer much of a reaction as the verdict was read out in court.

Free agent WR Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty of assault, battery, and strangulation of his former chef. pic.twitter.com/UtcEA28X8x — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2026

Diggs’ former live-in chef had accused him of assaulting her last December after she confronted him about money owed to her. The former New England Patriots wide receiver was alleged to have slapped and choked the woman, which Diggs categorically denied.

Diggs’ accuser testified during the trial and alleged that she and Diggs had a sexual relationship before she became his chef. She was admonished by a judge for evading questions put to her by Diggs’ legal team.

The 32-year-old wide receiver remains a free agent after the Patriots let him go in a cost-cutting move. Few teams have been linked to him to this point even though he had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns for New England last season.