Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit

January 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stefon Diggs warms up before a game

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they would have been worn down the halls of a high school in 1998. Check it out:

The only other pregame outfit we can remember that came close was worn by Kyle Kuzma, and the NBA star was roasted for it.

Only the best receivers in football can get away with wearing stuff like that.

