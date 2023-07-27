Stefon Diggs calls 1 report about his offseason issues ‘insane’

Stefon Diggs sparked some offseason drama last month when he was not on the field for the first day of mandatory minicamp, but the star wide receiver says one particular rumor about his frustration with the Buffalo Bills is completely inaccurate.

Diggs told reporters on Wednesday that any talk of him being unhappy with his role in Buffalo’s offense is “insane.”

“That is insane. For me to just want more say in the offense is crazy, because I play receiver. I don’t care what play is called. I can’t go in there and say, ‘Call this.’ It’s a lot of outlandish (speculation) people were throwing out there,” Diggs said. “People were saying I don’t like my role. I’ve been a captain on this team for three years. There’s no question about my role and who I am as a player, how hard I work, those things never had question marks.

“As far as me wanting to have a say in the playcalling or something like that is insane. I can’t call a play to save my life. I can’t call a game to save my life. Be for real.”

Diggs was obviously unhappy about something. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made that clear when he said he was very concerned about the All-Pro not being on the field the first day of minicamp. McDermott later tried to downplay things, and quarterback Josh Allen also said the media blew the situation out of proportion.

Diggs had 154 targets last season, which ranked fifth among all NFL pass-catchers. He turned those targets into 108 catches, 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. It would be somewhat surprising if he felt he did not get the ball enough.