Report: Stefon Diggs has 1 major issue with Bills

The Buffalo Bills had a bit of minicamp drama surrounding wide receiver Stefon Diggs this week, and a new report suggests that the issue has not necessarily gone away.

Diggs was absent for one day of mandatory minicamp practice this week, and while the situation seemed to partially resolve itself, there are still questions going forward. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and with the team’s play-calling, which prompted the drama.

Diggs certainly gets plenty of touches. He has consistently been top ten in the league in receptions and yardage since joining the Bills. He had an infamously quiet game in last season’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, where he caught just four passes for 35 yards, but he was still targeted ten times, giving him two more targets than any other receiver on either team. He was visibly upset during and after the game, and reportedly even tried to leave the stadium early.

At the time, that was chalked up to Diggs’ competitive nature, but perhaps there was more at play even then. Considering quarterback Josh Allen had some interesting comments about the Diggs situation during the week, it seems that there are definitely some issues to iron out.