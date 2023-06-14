Sean McDermott sends confusing message about Stefon Diggs situation

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott sent a rather confusing message about the Stefon Diggs situation a day after he raised the alarm about it himself.

McDermott on Wednesday disputed the accuracy of some reports regarding the Diggs situation. The Bills coach claimed that Diggs had been in the building on Monday and the pair had a good conversation. According to McDermott, the two sides “felt we all needed a break” on Tuesday, and that Diggs’ absence was excused.

Sean McDermott on Stefon Diggs: “There are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate. He was here on Monday for his physical, reported for meetings, had a good conversation, got to a point yesterday where we felt we all needed a break. Gave him permission, he was excused.” — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 14, 2023

This is pretty much the polar opposite of what McDermott told the media on Tuesday. McDermott said little more than 24 hours earlier that he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence from mandatory minicamp. If Diggs had an excused absence, as McDermott is now claiming, what reason was there to be concerned?

Diggs is back on Wednesday and the problems appear to have been solved, at least for the time being. However, McDermott looks pretty silly trying to act like there was never a problem to begin with. Either he misspoke on Tuesday or he is trying to backtrack now.