Stefon Diggs visiting with high-profile AFC team

Stefon Diggs may end up becoming one prominent NFL team’s latest wide receiver reclamation project.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the four-time Pro Bowl receiver Diggs is currently in Foxboro, Mass. meeting with the New England Patriots. Diggs remains an unsigned free agent after suffering a torn ACL last October.

The 31-year-old Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans after spending the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for Houston before sustaining his season-ending ACL injury (video here).

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Diggs may not be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign and had thus had a somewhat lukewarm market so far. But the Patriots could be an extremely strong fit for Diggs, especially since their current wide receiver core of DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte is very unmoving (after New England declined to pursue some other top WR options).

A former NFL receiving yards and receptions leader, Diggs has gained a reputation these days as a real diva. Lucky for him though, the Patriots love taking fliers on controversial big-name receivers at a point in their career where few teams want them (see: Chad Johnson, Randy Moss, Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown, etc.).

Diggs’ recent social media activity had indicated that he might joining a more fitting team as a free agent instead. But apparently, things between him and the Patriots have now progressed to the point of an official visit in Foxboro.