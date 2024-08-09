Stephen Jones contradicts Jerry Jones about CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys executives Stephen and Jerry Jones seem to be playing a high-stakes game of “good cop, bad cop” with the team’s star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, which will pay him just shy of $18 million this season. The All-Pro wideout has been holding out of Cowboys practices as he angles for a contract extension.

On Thursday, Jerry Jones appeared to leave Lamb frustrated after the former claimed that the team “doesn’t have any urgency” to negotiate a new contract.

But on the same day, Stephen Jones appeared on “The Doomsday Podcast” and affirmed the Cowboys’ commitment to re-signing Lamb as well as the team’s two other big stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

The younger Jones even expressed empathy for what Lamb has been feeling throughout the negotiations.

“We think the world of CeeDee,” Stephen Jones told hosts Matt Mosley and Ed Werder. “And we understand where he is coming from on this, and why he’s not here, but we continue to work very hard on getting this deal done.”

Stephen Jones also added that the Cowboys have given “zero thought process” to the idea of Lamb leaving the Cowboys.

Last season, Lamb led the entire NFL with 135 receptions to go along with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This wasn’t the first time the Cowboys’ most important father-son tandem has contradicted each other about a key free agent.