Stephen Jones provides update on contract talks with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have insisted that Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury will not impact contract negotiations between the team and quarterback, but that does not mean the two sides are any closer to a deal.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Prescott’s contract during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday. He confirmed previous reports that the issue has been the length of the contract.

“Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been that we’re wanting to be more committed, in terms of the (number of years). We’re not nervous to sign Dak,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “His makeup is all the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s a great player.”

Even if the Cowboys are not worried about Prescott’s recovery from his ankle injury, that does not mean the two sides will come to a long-term agreement this offseason. One report claimed Dallas is prepared to use the franchise tag on Prescott again, which would pay him nearly $40 million if he plays under it for a second consecutive year in 2021.

Prescott is expected to make a full recovery in time for next offseason, despite how gruesome his ankle injury looked. There were indications that he and the Cowboys were not that far off in contract talks a few months ago, which could make negotiations a bit less complicated this time.