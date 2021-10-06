Stephon Gilmore already being recruited by star player?

The New England Patriots made the shocking decision on Wednesday morning to part ways with Stephon Gilmore, and it appears the recruitment of the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already begun.

Gilmore said farewell to the Patriots in a statement on social media, confirming reports that the team has released him. One of the first people to comment on the post was Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams. He wrote “call me.”

Davante Adams already working on recruiting Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/uPewKC7lZD — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 6, 2021

We shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Perhaps Gilmore and Adams are close friends and Davante knows his buddy might need someone to talk to. Yeah, right.

The Green Bay Packers are facing an uncertain future with both Adams and Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving after the season. We know from the social media post they both shared over the summer that Adams and Rodgers want to win one more title together. Signing Gilmore would certainly help the Packers accomplish that goal.